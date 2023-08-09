Can Fin Homes Q1 Results Review - Structural Issues Being Sorted: Prabhudas Lilladher

We hosted the Can Fin Homes Ltd.'s senior management represented by Managind Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Suresh Iyer who suggested that risk monitoring needs to be prioritised.

Hence to alleviate risk management gaps, processes are being tightened. As part this exercise, CMS centralisation and staff rotation brought to light fraud of Rs 385 million.

To ensure such an episode is not repeated, processes are being revamped which may take one-two quarters to execute. However, as Can Fin Homes loan growth would not be impacted.

While near term investor concern is another irregularity cropping up, basis current findings management is confident that another episode would not occur.

Stock could remain range bound until investors derive confidence from consistency in earnings. However, we remain optimistic about Can Fin as Mr. Iyer is taking the right steps to ensure structural issues are ironed out.

We cut profit after tax for FY24/25/26E by ~4% each and hence tweak multiple from 2.3 times to 2.2 times on September-25E adjusted book value.

Retain 'Buy' but reduce target price from Rs 950 to Rs 900.