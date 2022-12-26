Can Fin Homes - In The Pink Of Health, Growth Trajectory To Remain Intact: Motilal Oswal
Company has long demonstrated that it's a process driven organisation, that it will continue to demonstrate same ethos, trajectory
Motilal Oswal Report
Can Fin Homes Ltd., in our view, is a franchise which has proven its astute underwriting, strong risk management, and inclination to deliver industry-leading loan growth in the mortgage sector at least (if not more) over the last decade.
This report is expected to draw references from our recent interaction with the senior management of Can Fin Homes in their corporate office at Bangalore, India.
What we want to highlight through this report is that despite the vacant Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer position at Can Fin Homes for over a month, the business momentum under the interim leadership of DMD Amitabh Chatterjee and CFO Prashanth Joishy has remained strong.
The company has long demonstrated that it is a processes-driven organisation and that it will continue to demonstrate the same ethos and trajectory even under the leadership of the successor to ex-MD Girish Kousgi.
Management shared that the Board of Directors at Can Fin Homes is keen to onboard a new MD/CEO from the mortgage sector itself (potentially from the private sector, in our view) by offering a compensation in line with the markets (even though the pay-scale at Can Fin Homes, which is a subsidiary of public sector Canara Bank, is otherwise lower).
