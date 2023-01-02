Can Fin Homes - In Sweet Spot; Continued Growth To Drive Valuation: ICICI Direct Initiates Coverage
Rising demand for own house, improved affordability, govt support (PMAY) etc. remain catalysts for sustainable growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Can Fin Homes Ltd. was promoted by Canara Bank in 1987, with ~30% stake as of September 2022. The housing finance company is spread across 204 locations across 21 states and union territories with south contributing ~72% of loans and focus on tier II and III cities.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Rising demand for own house, improved affordability, government support (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) and low mortgage penetration in India remain catalysts for sustainable growth in the housing finance segment.
Can Fin Homes’ focus on non-metro cities (pre-dominantly tier II and III cities) with relatively lower competitive pressure and well defined process oriented credit disbursement is seen aiding business growth with low risk volatility.
The management’s comment in the recent past with increasing proportion of loan against property to further support assets under management and net interest margin trajectory.
Strong parentage and consistent superior asset quality enables it to keep cost of funds lower and leverage higher, thus enabling better margins and return on equity.
Stringent cost control with cost-to-income ratio at 16-17% ensures continued focus on maximising productivity, which, in turn, would benefit earnings trajectory.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.