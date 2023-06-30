Can Fin Homes - AUM Growth To Sustain At 20%: IDBI Capital

We interacted with the management of Can Fin Homes Ltd. wherein the management shared their views on current financial performance, outlook on industry growth and other initiatives undertaken.

Management highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the company such as adding new sourcing channel (to reduce dependence on single dominant sourcing channel), embarking on the IT transformation journey and penetration in newer geographies to fuel the growth journey.

Can Fin Homes expects its IT transformation journey to get completed by March 2025 and implemented across branches. Led by branch addition, increase in agreement in sell and improved efficiencies and productivity, Management aims for assets under management growth of 20% over medium term.