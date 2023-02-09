CAMS Q3 Results Review - Non-MF Business To See Traction From FY24: Motilal Oswal
Account aggregator, AIF/PMS RTA, insurance repository are likely to be drivers for growth in non-MF business share of revenues.
Motilal Oswal Report
Computer Age Management Services Ltd. reported a net profit of Rs 736 million, a decline of 5% YoY and a 10% miss on our estimates. The miss is primarily on account of lower-than-estimated assets under management for Dec-22. Share of non-mutual fund business remained steady, which is expected to increase from Q1 FY24.
Account aggregator, alternative investment fund/portfolio management service registrar and transfer agent and insurance repository are likely to be the drivers for growth in non-MF business share of revenues. With most of the contracts re-negotiated, the company does not expect any large hit in case of any further cuts in total expense ratio by the regulator for asset management companies.
CAMS has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10.5.
