CAMS Q2 Results Review - Inline Performance; Margin Improves Sequentially: Motilal Oswal

Computer Age Management Services Ltd. reported a net profit of Rs 838 million, a growth of 16% YoY. Profit after tax for the quarter came in line with our estimates. The growth in profitability was well supported by an increase in the share of non- mutual fund business and improving the mix of equity assets under management in the total MF AUM.

The share of Non-MF business improved sequentially in Q2 FY24 and is expected to continue increasing throughout FY24.

Operating revenue reached Rs 2.75 billion, up 13.5% YoY and 5.3% QoQ, in line with our estimates.