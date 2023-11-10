CAMS Q2 Results Review - Inline Performance; Margin Improves Sequentially: Motilal Oswal
The share of the non- mutual fund business in revenue increased to 12.9% in 2QFY24.
Motilal Oswal Research Report
Computer Age Management Services Ltd. reported a net profit of Rs 838 million, a growth of 16% YoY. Profit after tax for the quarter came in line with our estimates. The growth in profitability was well supported by an increase in the share of non- mutual fund business and improving the mix of equity assets under management in the total MF AUM.
The share of Non-MF business improved sequentially in Q2 FY24 and is expected to continue increasing throughout FY24.
Operating revenue reached Rs 2.75 billion, up 13.5% YoY and 5.3% QoQ, in line with our estimates.
The management is confident that CAMS wealthserv, CAMSPay, CAMSRep, and Think360 will significantly boost revenues in the coming quarters.
It expects a growth of over 20% in revenues for the Non-MF business.
Currently, we have a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,950 at a price/earning multiple of 35 times on FY25 earnings.
