CAMS Q1 Results Review - Elevated Expenses Lead To 5% Miss On Profitability: Motilal Oswal

Computer Age Management Services Ltd. reported a net profit of Rs 757 million, a growth of 17% YoY. Profit after tax for the quarter fell 5% short of our estimates.

The share of non-mutual fund business improved in Q1 FY24 and is expected to continue increasing throughout FY24. Operating revenue reached Rs 2.6 billion, up 10.4% YoY and 4.8% QoQ, in line with our estimates.

Account aggregator, alternative investment fund/portfolio management services registrar and transfer agent and insurance repository are likely to be the drivers for growth in the non-MF business share of revenues.

With most of the contracts re-negotiated, CAMS does not expect any large hit in case of any further cuts in TER by the regulator for asset management companies.

Currently, we have a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,800 at a price/earning multiple of 35 times on FY25 earnings.