CAMS - Displaying A Clear Ability To Win New Clients In MF RTA: Yes Securities
Digital onboarding has become a key thrust area for the alternatives business.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
We participated in the Analyst Day Meet held by Computer Age Management Services Ltd. on Friday and gleaned the following key takeaways-
In the mutual fund registrar and transfer agents business, CAMS is displaying a clear ability to win new clients at the expense of KFintech, the other player in the duopoly,
Digital onboarding has become a key thrust area for the alternatives business,
CAMS’ payments business is a full-stack banking, finanical services and insurance-focused payments platform,
CAMS' KYC services offer an industry-first AI-embedded 10- minute KYC solution to onboard customers instantly,
The fact the private sector life insurers are increasingly dematerialising new policies augurs well for the Insurance business,
CAMS has, significantly, bolstered its tech capabilities with the purchase of Think360,
CAMSfinserv is the leading RBI-licenced account aggregator in the market.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.