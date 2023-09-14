CAMS - Business Moats Firmly Transcend Across Segments: ICICI Securities
Positioning business potential beyond core MF RTA; if it existed earlier, it’s more pronounced now.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Computer Age Management Services Ltd. has showcased its business capabilities in all its segments in its recently held Analyst Day.
Strategically, the company underlined that significant thrust in ex-mutual fund registrar and transfer agents segment is backed by a suite of capabilities, unique offerings and talented leadership, while the company’s pole position in MF RTA space has also manifested in quality new account wins.
The key, however, remains in the ability to monetise the new offerings effectively.
We remain enthused by the capability of CAMS to provide effective digital solutions in capital market and financial services space while Indian assets under management growth potential remains a long-term earnings growth driver. Maintain 'Add'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.