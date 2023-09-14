CAMS - Business Moats Firmly Transcend Across Segments: ICICI Securities

Computer Age Management Services Ltd. has showcased its business capabilities in all its segments in its recently held Analyst Day.

Strategically, the company underlined that significant thrust in ex-mutual fund registrar and transfer agents segment is backed by a suite of capabilities, unique offerings and talented leadership, while the company’s pole position in MF RTA space has also manifested in quality new account wins.

The key, however, remains in the ability to monetise the new offerings effectively.

We remain enthused by the capability of CAMS to provide effective digital solutions in capital market and financial services space while Indian assets under management growth potential remains a long-term earnings growth driver. Maintain 'Add'.