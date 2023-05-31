Campus Activewear Q4 Results Review - Muted Demand And High Opex Dent Margins: Motilal Oswal
Campus Activewear Q4 Results Review - Muted Demand And High Opex Dent Margins: Motilal Oswal
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Campus Activewear (Campus)’s 4QFY23 performance was weak. Its revenue/PAT growth stood flat YoY hit by subdued market demand, which was further worsened by advertisement-led 50% jump in SG&A expenses that resulted in 600bp contraction in EBITDA margin. Moderation in RM cost was the key silver lining, which led to 300bp improvement in gross margin (GM).
Given the weak near-term demand outlook, aggressive footprint expansion and marketing spends, we cut our FY24E/FY25E EPS by 12%/11%. We model 41% PAT CAGR as well as 19% revenue CAGR over FY23-25E and 90bp EBITDA margin improvement on FY22 base. Campus’s strong market position and a long runway for growth should see recovery by 2HFY24E once market recovers. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR425 (premised on 55x P/E on FY25E EPS).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner