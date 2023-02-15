Campus Activewear Q3 Results Review - Soft Demand; Controlled Costs Support Margin: Motilal Oswal

Campus Activewear Ltd.'s profit after tax declined 12% YoY (22% miss) due to slow revenue growth (7% YoY) in the backdrop of soft discretionary demand, particularly in the northern region (better than peers in the region).

The raw material cool off and controlled selling general and administrative led to a 670 basis points QoQ gain in Ebitda margins to 19.7% (down 10 bps YoY).

We cut our FY23E/24E earnings per share sharply by 17%/22% on a weak recovery and factoring in a revenue/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 19%/39% over FY23-25E. Softening raw material prices offer silver lining in demand revival.

Campus’s strong market position and a long runway for growth warrant rich valuations.