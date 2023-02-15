ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Campus Activewear Q3 Results Review - Soft Demand; Controlled Costs Support Margin: Motilal Oswal

Campus’s strong market position and a long runway for growth warrant rich valuations.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Campus Activewear sandal. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Campus Activewear sandal. (Source: Company website)
ADVERTISEMENT

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

Motilal Oswal Report

Campus Activewear Ltd.'s profit after tax declined 12% YoY (22% miss) due to slow revenue growth (7% YoY) in the backdrop of soft discretionary demand, particularly in the northern region (better than peers in the region).

The raw material cool off and controlled selling general and administrative led to a 670 basis points QoQ gain in Ebitda margins to 19.7% (down 10 bps YoY).

We cut our FY23E/24E earnings per share sharply by 17%/22% on a weak recovery and factoring in a revenue/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 19%/39% over FY23-25E. Softening raw material prices offer silver lining in demand revival.

Campus’s strong market position and a long runway for growth warrant rich valuations.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Campus ActiveWear Q3FY23 Results Review.pdf

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

Bata India Q3 Results Review - Underwhelming, Hope Is All That's Left: ICICI Securities

Opinion
Bata India Q3 Results Review - Underwhelming, Hope Is All That's Left: ICICI Securities
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

ADVERTISEMENT