Camlin Fine Sciences - Strengthened Leadership; All Eyes On Execution: Nirmal Bang
Expect ~15-20% growth in next two years.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
We attended the business update call by Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., where the newly appointed co-promoters, viz. Convergent LLP and AvH were also present.
Post completion of the open offer, promoters collectively hold ~48% stake in Camlin Fine. Addition of Convergent and AvH Group is expected to enable Camlin Fine build its networks further, better corporate governance and potential merger and acquisition.
Expect ~15-20% growth in next two years. Ramp-up of the Vanillin plant and sustenance of growth in the Blends portfolio remain the key. Maintain 'Buy'.
