Camlin Fine Sciences - Strengthened Leadership; All Eyes On Execution: Nirmal Bang

Expect ~15-20% growth in next two years.

20 Sep 2023, 9:19 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chemicals solutions in testtube sit inside a R&amp;D lab. (Source: freepik)</p></div>
Chemicals solutions in testtube sit inside a R&D lab. (Source: freepik)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Nirmal Bang Report

Key Points

  • We attended the business update call by Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., where the newly appointed co-promoters, viz. Convergent LLP and AvH were also present.

  • Post completion of the open offer, promoters collectively hold ~48% stake in Camlin Fine. Addition of Convergent and AvH Group is expected to enable Camlin Fine build its networks further, better corporate governance and potential merger and acquisition.

  • Expect ~15-20% growth in next two years. Ramp-up of the Vanillin plant and sustenance of growth in the Blends portfolio remain the key. Maintain 'Buy'.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Nirmal Bang Camlin Fine Company Update.pdf
DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

