Camlin Fine Q1 Results Review- Vanillin Performance Missing; Blends Fuel Volume-Driven Growth: Axis Securities
The company expects MEHQ derivatives and Vanilla to be growth drivers in FY24and aims to expand the Diphenol chain.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
Financial Performance:
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 numbers missed our estimates on an adjusted (forex) basis on all fronts largely because of a lack of revenue visibility from the Vanillin facility.
Consolidated revenue missed our estimate by 22.7% (+9.3%/-2% YoY/QoQ). Ebitda came down significantly by17%/11% YoY/QoQ and missed our estimates by 42% on account of Forex loss and negative operating leverage.
Ebitda margins declined by 296 basis points to 9.2% (from 12.1%/12.3% in Q1 FY23/Q4 FY23). The company’s profit after tax stood at Rs 12 crore, down 62%/18% YoY/QoQ due to lacklustre overall performance.
Outlook:
Global demand for Camlin Fine Sciences products remains robust despite continued global volatility, with 80-85% of the company products used directly or indirectly for food consumption.
Camlin Fine is also working to remove bottlenecks at the MEHQ plant to develop new downstream products and expand the product basket.
Vanillin Facility has started production and the company is leveraging on a strong orderbook to grow its revenue.
The company expects to generate sales of 300 crore from the vanillin plant in FY24. Camlin Fine will also focus on hydroquinone derivatives (mainly MEHQ), which will contribute to sales in the coming quarters.
Valuation and recommendation:
We reduce the company’s FY24/25E Ebitda estimates to factor in the slower-than-expected ramp-up in the Vanillin facilityand weak HQ prices.
We value the company at 15 times FY25E. Consequently, we have revised our target price to Rs 194/share, implying an upside of 23% from the current market price.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Chemplast Sanmar Q1 Review - Depressed Quarter; PVC Spreads To Start Improving From Q2: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.