Camlin Fine Q1 Results Review- Vanillin Performance Missing; Blends Fuel Volume-Driven Growth: Axis Securities

Financial Performance:

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 numbers missed our estimates on an adjusted (forex) basis on all fronts largely because of a lack of revenue visibility from the Vanillin facility.

Consolidated revenue missed our estimate by 22.7% (+9.3%/-2% YoY/QoQ). Ebitda came down significantly by17%/11% YoY/QoQ and missed our estimates by 42% on account of Forex loss and negative operating leverage.

Ebitda margins declined by 296 basis points to 9.2% (from 12.1%/12.3% in Q1 FY23/Q4 FY23). The company’s profit after tax stood at Rs 12 crore, down 62%/18% YoY/QoQ due to lacklustre overall performance.