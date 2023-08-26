'Buy' GAIL India, Gujarat Gas, Gujarat State Petronet As Refining Sees Mixed Trend, Says Nirmal Bang

Key Points

We prefer gas sector stocks with gas major GAIL India Ltd. as our top pick ('Buy' - target price Rs 139). Other ‘Buys’ include Gujarat Gas Ltd. ('Buy' - target price Rs 528), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. ('Buy' - target price Rs 423) and Mahanagar Gas Ltd. ('Buy' - target price Rs 1,253).

The gas sector still enjoys YoY growth in volume, spurred by increased supply of cheaper administered price mechanism gas for compressed natural gas/domestic piped natural gas, higher share of domestic gas versus liquefied natural gas – which has seen a decline in imports. We remain cautious on oil marketing companies.

The average diesel spreads have again surged above $20/barrel of oil in July-August 2023 after the steep correction seen in Q4 FY23/Q1 FY24 (from multi-year highs seen in H1 FY23). This has further spiked in August 2023- to-date from $29.5/bbl to $35.8/bbl.

The average retail fuel margin has crashed to (-) Rs 3.7/litre in August-23 first fortnight versus ~(+) Rs 7.2/litre in Q1 FY24 and ~(+) Rs 2.5-3/litre in Q4 FY23 – petrol/diesel retail margin per litre is estimated at (-)Rs 1.4/(-) Rs 4.5. The hit on earnings has been mitigated due to month-on-month decline of 5.3%/12.9% in motor spirit/high speed diesel consumption in July-23 and month-on-month decline of 5.2%/9.5% in the first fortnight of Aug-23.