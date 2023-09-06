Bulls And Bears - India Valuation Handbook; Top Picks For Large, Mid And SmallCap Stocks: Motilal Oswal

The Nifty ended its five-month winning streak in August 2023. After scaling new highs in July 2023, the benchmark saw some profit booking and consolidation in Aug-23. The index oscillated 572 points before closing 500 points (or 2.5% month-on-month) lower at 19,254. The Nifty is up 6.3% in CY23-year-to-date.

Midcaps/smallcaps outperformed largecaps by 6.2%/7.1% in Aug-23. Similarly, midcaps/smallcaps have outperformed largecaps and have risen 24%/26% versus 6% rise for the Nifty in CY23 year-to-date.

Domestic institutional investors recorded notable inflows of $3 billion in Aug-23 after remaining muted for the last four months. Net inflows stood at $13.2 billion in CY23YTD. Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers for the sixth straight month at $1.7 billion in Aug-23; year-to-date inflows stood at $17 billion.