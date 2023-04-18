Building Materials Q4 Results Preview - Mixed Trends Across Tiles, Pipes, Wood Panel Segments: HDFC Securities

In Q4 FY23, our coverage universe’s revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax is expected to decline by 2/8/15% YoY respectively.

We expect the market leaders Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. and Somany Ceramics Ltd. to deliver healthy volume growth of 9% YoY each, supported by a pick-up in tiles export and healthy domestic demand. Export sales have picked up: monthly run-rate of ~Rs 15 billion during November 2022- January 2023 versus ~Rs 11 billion average of the preceding 12 months.

Plastic pipes' demand has been subdued owing to muted agri demand, despite a sharp fall in resin prices. We expect our coverage universe to report just 4% QoQ volume growth (up 7% YoY).

In the preceding three quarters, inventory losses had led to margin collapse for the pipes companies. We expect no inventory losses in Q4 FY23 (as resin prices have been stable). Therefore, we expect a 200-400 bps QoQ margin recovery for our coverage universe stocks.

We expect subdued volume across ply, laminates, MDF, and particle board. Timber prices further increased ~20/5% QoQ in the south/ north. To pass on soaring timber prices, the ply industry took a ~1-2% QoQ price hike in Q4.