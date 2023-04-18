Building Materials Q4 Results Preview - Mixed Trends Across Tiles, Pipes, Wood Panel Segments: HDFC Securities
Healthy demand, margin recovery for tiles, pipes sees weak agri demand and subdued demand for wood panel continues.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
In Q4 FY23, our coverage universe’s revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax is expected to decline by 2/8/15% YoY respectively.
We expect the market leaders Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. and Somany Ceramics Ltd. to deliver healthy volume growth of 9% YoY each, supported by a pick-up in tiles export and healthy domestic demand. Export sales have picked up: monthly run-rate of ~Rs 15 billion during November 2022- January 2023 versus ~Rs 11 billion average of the preceding 12 months.
Plastic pipes' demand has been subdued owing to muted agri demand, despite a sharp fall in resin prices. We expect our coverage universe to report just 4% QoQ volume growth (up 7% YoY).
In the preceding three quarters, inventory losses had led to margin collapse for the pipes companies. We expect no inventory losses in Q4 FY23 (as resin prices have been stable). Therefore, we expect a 200-400 bps QoQ margin recovery for our coverage universe stocks.
We expect subdued volume across ply, laminates, MDF, and particle board. Timber prices further increased ~20/5% QoQ in the south/ north. To pass on soaring timber prices, the ply industry took a ~1-2% QoQ price hike in Q4.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Building Materials Q4 Results Preview - Margin Expected To Improve, Decent Volume: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.