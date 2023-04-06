Building Materials Q4 Results Preview - Margin Expected To Improve, Decent Volume: Prabhudas Lilladher
Plastic pipe segment expected 7.2% YoY volume growth (on high base), lower realization impact revenue (down 12.5% YoY).
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Building materials companies under our coverage universe are expected to report decent volume growth, while correction in realisation expected to impact revenue and Ebitda margin expected to be flat YoY.
We expect our building materials universe to register sales de-growth of 8.2% YoY (on high base due to higher realisation). With stable raw material prices, correction in power and fuel expenses, we expect margins to back to normal level flat YoY (up 340 basis points QoQ) for our coverage universe.
We expect Ebitda/profit after tax de-growth of 8.6%/ 10.0% YoY (on high base) across our coverage universe. Although we remain structurally positive on long term prospects, we expect that the growth momentum in building materials to continue for medium to long term led by-
improvement in real estate demand and growing affordability;
government’s initiations to focus on housing, infrastructure and sanitation;
increase in frequency of product replacement;
organised players entering into allied products and
import replacement and export focus.
