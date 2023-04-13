Building Materials - Margin Uptick Likely In Pipes, Tiles, Laminates Amid Soft Demand: Systematix
Demand remained soft for most building material categories in Q4 FY23, impacted by inflation-led weak consumer sentiment.
Systematix Research Report
Our channel checks suggest demand remained soft for most building material categories in Q4 FY23, impacted by inflation-led weak consumer sentiment.
However, we expect pipes (likely low impact from inventory mark up, as old inventories were liquidated and PVC prices remained broadly stable), tiles (easing fuel costs) and laminates (falling chemical costs) to report healthy margin expansion QoQ.
PVC pipes could see lower-than-estimated demand from agri pipes, while traction in the plumbing segment continues.
For wood panels, we forecast flattish QoQ volumes and margins in the plywood and MDF categories. Elevated timber prices pose a risk on margins. MDF import volumes are expected to subside in the coming months due to their unviability (news of price hikes recently, thus causing the gap with local manufacturing to narrow), which could potentially trigger Greenpanel Industries Ltd.'s stock price (attractively valued at 11 times FY25E price/earning).
Tiles volumes may remain soft, but margins could see an uptick on lower gas costs.
