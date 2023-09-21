Building Material Sector Check - Tiles Exports Stay Robust; MDF Imports Remain Elevated: ICICI Securities

The EXIM data for the month of July 2023 has been a mixed bag. Tile exports stood at 55.6 million square meter growing substantially by 41.5% YoY / 52.5% month-on-month with GCC countries (~17%), Iraq (~7%) and USA (~6%) being the top export destinations.

Tile exports remain robust due to lower freight rates and a significant decline in gas costs. As per industry participants, tile exports are expected to remain healthy in the near term too. MDF imports have also seen substantial growth of 43.4% month-on-month (162% YoY) and it remains elevated at ~31,300 tonne.

Vietnam (~48%), Thailand (~26%) and Malaysia (~10%) remain top markets for MDF imports in July 2023. MDF imports remain elevated due to lower freight rates and subdued demand for furniture in developed markets, resulting in dumping in Indian markets. MDF imports are expected to remain elevated in the near term due to continued slowdown in developed countries.

PVC imports were up 23.3% YoY/28.4% month-on-month, whereas CPVC imports were down 40.0%/(+2.3)% YoY/month-on-month. Export volume for decorative laminate was up 3.5%/10.2% YoY/month-on-month with major exports geographies being Saudi Arabia (~15%), UAE (~8%) and Thailand (~6%).

We prefer Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. in tiles, and Century Plyboard India Ltd. and Greenpanel Industries Ltd. in the woodpanel industry.