Budget 2023 & Metals, Mining - Infra, Capex Focus A Positive For Metals Sector: ICICI Securities

While we await more clarity on the announced capex outlay, longs-focused companies appear to be among the beneficiaries.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Interior view of a steel factory. (Source: freepik)</p></div>
Interior view of a steel factory. (Source: freepik)
ICICI Securities Report

The focus of FY24 Union Budget on infrastructure, capex and green ecosystem comes as a positive for metals sector that is likely to spur domestic demand over medium term. Key points:

  1. Investment in affordable housing, 100 critical infrastructure projects and railways may result in demand growth; and

  2. extension of basic custom duty exemption by a year on ferrous scrap and raw materials for cold rolled grain oriented steel is likely to aid stainless steel players and major flat players, respectively.

While we await more clarity on the announced capex outlay, at the first glance, longs-focused companies appear to be among the beneficiaries.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

ICICI Securities Steel and Budget_2023.pdf

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

