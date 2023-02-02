Budget 2023 - Fiscal Deficit Pegged At 5.9% Of GDP For FY24 Amid Surge In Capex: ICRA

Amid the global growth slowdown and an uneven domestic recovery, the Union Budget for FY2024 has prudently raised the high-multiplier capital spending to a massive Rs 10.0 trillion, while simultaneously pursuing fiscal consolidation, aided by the cushion provided by a sharp decline in the subsidy burden.

Moreover, it focused on increasing the outlay on Green Growth policies, while providing tax benefits to economic agents, including citizens, micro, small and medium enterprises and cooperatives. The estimates for revenue receipts and disinvestment appear mildly optimistic.

Overall, the Government has estimated an appreciable narrowing in its fiscal deficit to 5.9% of gross domestic product in FY2024 from 6.4% of GDP in FY2023, while reiterating its commitment to reaching sub-4.5% levels of GDP by FY2026.