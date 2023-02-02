Budget 2023 & Defence - Capital Outlay Allocation Comes As A Dampener: ICICI Securities

Indian defence capital budget rose a mere 6.8% YoY (FY24BE vis-a-vis FY23BE) to Rs 1.62 trillion. Key points:

Capital budget rose at its slowest pace in the past six years; capital budget as a %age of total defence budget is 28.5%; and among broad categories, budget for aircraft, aero engine and naval fleet has been impacted the most while that for other equipment is at the highest-ever level of Rs 670 billion.

On the positive front, research and development budget has been raised 7.3% YoY to Rs 129 billion- the highest-ever level. Allocation for Indian Space Research Organisation has also been lowered with budget and capex on space research (FY24BE vis-a-vis FY23BE) down 8% YoY and 15% YoY, respectively.

In absolute terms, FY24 space budget and capex on research is at the similar level as FY20.