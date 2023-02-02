Budget 2023 Adheres To Fiscal Consolidation Path While Focusing On Capex: ICICI Securities

Progressive Union Budget FY24 augments capex cycle further along with boosting manufacturing and consumption, while continuing on the fiscal consolidation path. Union Budget FY24 was pro-growth and provided focus on capex while ensuring inclusive developments.

The Budget provided tax stimulus largely via direct tax proposals and a few indirect tax proposals which should be positive for consumption, and may boost manufacturing and exports. Revised estimate of FY23 fiscal deficit maintained at the budget estimate level of 6.4%, while FY24 fiscal deficit is pegged at 5.9%.

Clear focus on medium to long term development with seven priorities (Saptarishi) during Amrit Kaal -

Inclusive development; reaching the last mile; infrastructure development; unleashing potential; green growth; youth power and financial sector.

Social development focus area of the budget includes – agriculture and cooperatives, health, education and skill development.