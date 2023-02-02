Budget 2023 Adheres To Fiscal Consolidation Path While Focusing On Capex: ICICI Securities
Cyclical, capital intensive stocks to benefit the most.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Progressive Union Budget FY24 augments capex cycle further along with boosting manufacturing and consumption, while continuing on the fiscal consolidation path. Union Budget FY24 was pro-growth and provided focus on capex while ensuring inclusive developments.
The Budget provided tax stimulus largely via direct tax proposals and a few indirect tax proposals which should be positive for consumption, and may boost manufacturing and exports. Revised estimate of FY23 fiscal deficit maintained at the budget estimate level of 6.4%, while FY24 fiscal deficit is pegged at 5.9%.
Clear focus on medium to long term development with seven priorities (Saptarishi) during Amrit Kaal -
Inclusive development;
reaching the last mile;
infrastructure development;
unleashing potential;
green growth;
youth power and
financial sector.
Social development focus area of the budget includes – agriculture and cooperatives, health, education and skill development.
Key tax proposals (overall tax stimulus of Rs 350 billion largely via direct tax proposals)-
Direct tax proposals–
Income limit for rebate of income tax increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime.
Exemption limit increased to Rs 3 lakh under the new tax regime.
Highest surcharge rate on income above Rs 5 crore to be reduced from 37% to 25% under the new regime.
Extending the benefits of standard deduction to new tax regime for salaried class and pensioners.
Increasing tax exemption limit to Rs 25 lakh on leave encashment on retirement for non-government salaried employees.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
More Research Reports On Budget 2023 Reviews, Highlights, Impacts
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.