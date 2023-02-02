Budget 2023 - A Budget For All: CareEdge Analysis

Delivering the right budget is always tricky. Some hard decisions need to be taken for financial prudence while keeping in mind the interest of the larger social welfare. The Budgets before a general election gain even more prominence because of the heightened public interest and the Honourable Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has done an exceptionally good job this time as the Budget puts the growth in clear perspective along with a commitment to fiscal discipline.

Aiming to go below 6% next year while adhering to the 6.4% fiscal deficit for the current year is commendable.