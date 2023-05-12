BSE Q4 Results Review — Strong Performance Across Parameters: Motilal Oswal

BSE Ltd. reported a profit after tax of Rs 886 million in Q4 FY23, up 24% YoY, registering a 75% beat on our estimate. Profit after tax growth was driven by higher-than-estimated revenue in non-transaction securities services and strength in income from the tech subsidiary and clearing corporation.

Overall expenses were lower than our estimates. The contribution to the Settlement Guarantee Fund during the quarter was NIL (versus our estimate of Rs 100 million).

BSE has undertaken new initiatives such as the reduction of tick size in the cash segment for stocks with prices up to Rs 100 and the introduction of a new strike price for USD-INR contracts in the currency derivatives segment.

All these factors, along with the re-launch (with-effect-from May 15, 2023) of Sensex and Bankex derivatives contracts with a lower lot size and a different expiry, shall boost the core business.

The board has declared a final dividend of Rs 12 per share.

We have increased our FY24/FY25 revenue estimates by 14%/12%, factoring in strong growth in the securities services segment (excluding transaction charges).