BSE Q2 Results Review - Strong Performance Across Parameters: Motilal Oswal

BSE Ltd. reported profit after tax of Rs 1.2 billion in Q2 FY24 (beat on our estimates), up 303% YoY but down 73% QoQ (gain on sale of Central Depository Services Ltd. stake recorded in Q1 FY24). However, adjusted PAT came in at Rs 1.07 billion, up 71% QoQ.

BSE's reported operating revenue of Rs 3.1 billion, up 46% QoQ and 59% YoY, beating our estimates.