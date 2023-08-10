BSE Q1 Results Review - Equity Derivatives Pick Up Strongly; Upside Priced In: Motilal Oswal

BSE Ltd. reported a profit after tax of Rs 4.4 billion (including gain from Central Depository Services Ltd. stake sale) in Q1 FY24. Adjusted profit after tax (excluding CDSL stake sale) was in line with our expectation, up 92% YoY.

Profit before tax before exceptional item came in 7.5% above our expectation due to higher-than-expected investment income. The contribution to the liquidity enhancement scheme in Q1 FY24 was Rs 18 million (versus our estimate of NIL).

During the quarter, BSE divested 5% stake in CDSL with profit amounting to Rs 4.06 billion (shown as an exceptional item) and tax of Rs 391 million was recognised on the same. Considering this, the Board has approved 3.39% share buyback via tender route.

BSE had re-launched derivative contracts on Sensex and Bankex in May 2023. It is witnessing healthy traction from market participants.

BSE charges Rs 500 per Rs 10 million of premium turnover. This is likely to change once BSE gains sustainable momentum in the overall equity derivatives volume.

We have factored in revenue from the equity derivatives segment at the current transaction charges for our estimates. However, given a decent probability that the transaction charges would be raised, we have built in valuation of incremental profit after tax at charges equivalent to the peer for arriving at our target price.

Reiterate 'Neutral' with an SoTP-based, one-year target price of Rs 850.