BSE - Derivatives Gaining Traction: ICICI Securities
Earnings from Gift City operations is an additional optionality.
ICICI Securities Report
BSE Ltd. has made notable changes in derivative products including contract size and expiry day. This has led to traction in derivatives (Rs 1 trillion average daily trading volume in June 2023) and could grow further given the small base.
Cash volumes and mutual fund platform orders maintain strong momentum.
We upgrade BSE to 'Add' (from Hold) with a revised target price of Rs 746 (earlier: Rs 640) based on SoTP valuation as follows:
~25 times multiple (earlier: 20 times) to FY25E core earnings per share of Rs 18.7 (earlier: FY24E Rs 15.9); our core EPS excludes other income and Central Depository Services Ltd. share of profits;
BSE’s 15% stake in CDSL at our target price of Rs 1,132 (for CDSL) translating into per share valuation of Rs 106 post a holding company discount of 20%; and
free cash of Rs 23 billion (Rs 171/share).
Increase in the core multiple captures the upside potential that BSE could manage in its equity derivatives market share and any momentum in capital markets. Earnings from Gift City operations is an additional optionality.
