Britannia Q1 Review - Growth Trajectory Likely To Change With Resurgence Of Competition: ICICI Securities
Margins normalise with pricing corrections as benefits of strategic buying likely over.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Britannia Industries Ltd.’s revenue growth of 9% YoY was below our (and consensus) estimates as volumes largely remained flattish with correction in pricing.
Resurgence of local competition with pricing correction means growth has to be largely driven by volumes which could lag due to channel de-stocking and outperformance of local players.
Britannia's gross margin and Ebitda margin normalised, contracting by 300 basis points YoY and 270 bps QoQ to 41.9% and 17.2%, largely due to some pricing correction and benefits of strategic raw material buying getting over. It continues to drive
distribution expansion and
strong performance in rural markets and focus states.
Going forward, success of (at least a few) new segments and ramp-up of adjacent categories is imperative. Maintain 'Add'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.