Britannia Q1 Results Review - Soft Quarter Given Sluggish Demand, High Competition: Systematix
Pricing actions should drive gradual recovery.
Systematix Research Report
Britannia Industries Ltd. reported a weak quarter given a combination of sluggish demand conditions driving flattish volumes, raw material moderation-led market share gains for small regional players and increase in both marketing and new capacity commissioning-led spends.
Key takeaways are:
revenue growth of 8.4% with flat volume growth and transaction increase of 9%,
marginal QoQ contraction in market share with the gap with the number two player increasing sharply,
506 basis points YoY improvement in gross margin and 365 bps YoY increase in Ebitda margin mainly on account of a low base and sharp price increases last year which should now normalize with the company prioritising volumes/share gains,
company witnessed flat volumes mainly due to sluggishness in rural markets and both rural/urban general trade channel,
commodity prices broadly stable with marginal inflation in flour and sugar offset by deflation in palm oil, laminates and boxes prices,
focused states continue to grow faster with 2.2 times versus rest of India,
other businesses recovering well with dairy, croissants and wafers seeing good traction,
Britannia expects pricing to be flat with growth to be driven by volumes for FY24,
capex of Rs 4.5 billion is projected for FY24.
