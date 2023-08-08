Britannia Q1 Results Review - Mixed Demand, Competition To Curtail Margins: Prabhudas Lilladher

We cut FY24/FY25 earnings per share estimates of Britannia Industries Ltd. by 12.7%/9.0% on account-

sustained pressure on rural demand, price cuts and grammage correction to remain competitive amid rising regional/unorganised competition and normalised ad-spends and higher depreciation (new units including Ranjangaon).

Innovations have been a mixed bag with dairy innovations being 10% of sales and overall innovations contribution at 4% (Jim Jam Pops and multigrain rusks launched).

While Britannia has wheat futures for next four months, timely rollover could be key given that wheat prices may firm up in H2 FY24.

We now build in Ebitda margins of 17.6% and 17.9% in FY24/25 (18.8% and 18.5% earlier) versus 17.4% in FY23 (one time production linked incentive gains of ~50 bps for FY23 and 240 bps in Q4 FY23).

Britannia’s long term growth drivers are intact with-

28,000 rural preferred dealers, rising share of modern trade sales with improved mix, higher growth in focus states and cost efficiency gains in manufacturing, distribution and procurement.

We estimate 8.8%/9.6% sales and profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23-25. We roll over to 45 times June25 earnings per share and assign a target price of Rs 4500 (Rs 4800 earlier). 'Hold'.