Britannia Q1 Results Review - Mixed Demand, Competition To Curtail Margins: Prabhudas Lilladher
Wheat prices, ad-spends, pricing actions to curtail margin expansion in FY24.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We cut FY24/FY25 earnings per share estimates of Britannia Industries Ltd. by 12.7%/9.0% on account-
sustained pressure on rural demand,
price cuts and grammage correction to remain competitive amid rising regional/unorganised competition and
normalised ad-spends and higher depreciation (new units including Ranjangaon).
Innovations have been a mixed bag with dairy innovations being 10% of sales and overall innovations contribution at 4% (Jim Jam Pops and multigrain rusks launched).
While Britannia has wheat futures for next four months, timely rollover could be key given that wheat prices may firm up in H2 FY24.
We now build in Ebitda margins of 17.6% and 17.9% in FY24/25 (18.8% and 18.5% earlier) versus 17.4% in FY23 (one time production linked incentive gains of ~50 bps for FY23 and 240 bps in Q4 FY23).
Britannia’s long term growth drivers are intact with-
28,000 rural preferred dealers,
rising share of modern trade sales with improved mix,
higher growth in focus states and
cost efficiency gains in manufacturing, distribution and procurement.
We estimate 8.8%/9.6% sales and profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23-25. We roll over to 45 times June25 earnings per share and assign a target price of Rs 4500 (Rs 4800 earlier). 'Hold'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Britannia Q1 Review - Growth Trajectory Likely To Change With Resurgence Of Competition: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.