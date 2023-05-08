Britannia Industries Q4 Results Review - Margin Outperformance Continues; Commentary Positive: Nirmal Bang

Britannia Industries Ltd. delivered a strong performance in Q4 FY23, with 13.3% YoY revenue growth and Ebitda margin improving to 19.9% (up 440 basis points YoY and 40 bps QoQ), which was ahead of our expectation.

Improvement in Ebitda margin was largely led by lower input prices with correction in refined palm oil and packing material prices. While other fmcg companies have called out rural slowdown, Britannia Industries has not seen much of an impact due to rural distribution expansion fueling market share gains.

While there has been an increase in our Ebitda estimates for FY24 and FY25, changes to the model have led to 5.1%/1% cut in our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share largely because of higher depreciation as capex is likely to increase.

Britannia Industries has already taken the necessary pricing action to cover for near term inflation spikes besides expediting cost optimization efforts to protect its operating margin.