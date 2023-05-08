Britannia Industries Q4 Results Review - Inline Sales; Continues To Gain Market Share: Motilal Oswal
Sales and profitability remain in line.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Britannia Industries Ltd.'s topline was in line with our estimates, while Ebitda was 8% ahead of our estimates as margin came in at 19.9%, which is the highest barring the covid period. However, normalising for the production linked incentive benefits , Ebitda was in line with our expectations.
Volumes grew ~2% for the quarter. Britannia Industries is making investments in both greenfield and brownfield projects to expand its capacities, which would facilitate further growth in volume.
The management has indicated that the company has been consistently increasing its market share and much of this is attributed to expanding its distribution reach.
Although we like the structural investment case accompanied by healthy return ratios, these are priced in at valuations of ~51 times FY24E earnings per share/~45 times FY25E EPS.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Britannia Industries Q4 Results Review - Robust Performance In Challenging Times: Axis Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.