Britannia Industries Q4 Results Review - Gross Margin Expansion Continues: Dolat Capital

Britannia Industries Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 results were in line with our estimate. The company reported ~3% volume growth during the quarter.

The company has taken price hikes ahead of competition. Sustained volumes despite aggressive price hikes indicates brand strength. Further, with the moderation in palm oil and packaging material, Britannia Industries is expected to improve its margin performance.

New product launches and brand innovations (4.5-5% of sales) continue to remain the company's focus. These new products would help reduce dependency on conventional biscuit business and create new levers for growth in a long run.

We have broadly maintained our FY24/25E earnings per share estimates at Rs 90.1/100.1 as Q4 performance was broadly in line.