Britannia Industries Q4 Results Review - Distribution Efficiency Driving Growth; Safe Margins: Centrum Broking
Sharp prices increase ahead of competition helped to improve margins.
Centrum Broking Report
Britannia Industries Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 print was mixed with topline tad below our estimates; Consolidated revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax grew 13.3%/45.7%/46.8% YoY. Robust strategy driven by distribution efficiency led 4.0% volume growth.
Britannia Industries’ distribution focus in central India (28,000 preferred dealers) helped 14% growth in number of packs sold leading to further gain in market share.
Gross margin expanded to 44.9% (up 690 bps), reflecting Ebitda margin at 19.9% (up 442bp). Adjusted profit after tax grew to Rs 5.6 billion (up 46.8%).
Britannia Industries charted out clear growth plans to achieve 10% revenue contribution from BEL SA joint venture in FY25E. Management said overall inflation remains stable at 3%, yet rising milk and sugar prices may warrant fewer price increases.
New product development contribution for FY24E could move up to ~4% led by strong growth in non-biscuit portfolio. Management aims to drive volume with stable Ebitda margin at ~18-19%.
