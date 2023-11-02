Britannia Industries Q2 Results Review - Strong Operating Performance; Maintain 'Buy': Axis Securities

Britannia Industries Ltd.'s revenue grew by 1% YoY (flat volume growth) due to a high base of 22% in Q2 FY23, weak rural demand along with higher competitive intensity, and price cuts.

The company’s gross margins were up 373 basis points YoY to 42.1%, owing to softer raw material inflation (palm oil and packaging). The company is cautious about raw material prices going ahead due to geopolitical tensions.

Ebitda margins stood at 19.7%, up 343 bps YoY, in line with gross margins expansion. Furthermore, it has maintained stable margin guidance for FY24. Britannia Industries’ profit after tax stood at Rs 588 crore, up 19% YoY.