Brigade Enterprises - Reiterates 15-20% Pre-Sales Growth Target: Motilal Oswal

We maintain our estimates across the residential and commercial segment as Brigade Enterprises Ltd. reiterated its 15-20% volume growth guidance in the residential segment and remains confident of fully leasing its commercial segment by FY24.

We derive a value of Rs 66 billion for its commercial business (Rs 5.8 billion Ebitda valued at 8.5% cap rate) and Rs 26 billion for its hospitality business (Rs 1.5 billion Ebitda at 15 times enterprise value/Ebitda).

Thus, the current enterprise value of Rs 147 billion implies Rs 55 billion value for its residential business, while its existing pipeline is valued at Rs 40 billion or 37% premium to net asset value.

We believe that an increase in business development activities, especially in Hyderabad, will contribute to additional growth visibility for Brigade Enterprises.

This, in turn, could result in a re-rating of the valuation for its residential segment. We value the residential segment at Rs 87 billion based on discounted cash flow-methodology.

We reiterate our ' Buy' rating with an unchanged SOTP-based target price of Rs 720, implying a 24% upside potential.