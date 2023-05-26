Brigade Enterprises Q4 Results Review - Scale Up In Launches To Drive Residential Growth: Motilal Oswal
Ends the year on a high, with record quarterly bookings
Brigade Enterprise (BEL) achieved its highest-ever quarter of bookings with pre-sales of INR14.9b, up 47%/45% YoY/QoQ and was 26% above our estimate. For FY23, pre-sales jumped 36% YoY to INR41b, which was higher than its guidance of 20-25% growth.
In volume terms, bookings increased 53% YoY to 2.4msf, but blended realizations were down 5% on both a YoY/QoQ basis, due to increased contribution from plotted development projects. Excluding plotted development, realizations increased 7% YoY to INR6,806/sqft in FY23.
Growth in sales was driven by 3msf of launches during the quarter. In FY23, the company launched 5.5msf of projects and is planning to launch 7.5msf of residential projects in FY24. As a result of increased scale of launches, we expect the company to report a healthy growth in FY24 with bookings projected to reach INR49b, up 19% YoY.
Collections were also at their highest at INR14.6b, up 10% YoY/QoQ, which led to record OCF of INR4.4b. The company repaid INR0.8b of debt, but the payout of INR4.8b of land dues from its existing cash balance led to an increase in net debt by INR1.8b to INR14.7b at BEL share.
Revenues declined 11% YoY to INR 8.4b (11% below estimate) due to lowerthan-expected recognition in the residential segment. However, EBITDA was flat at INR2b, clocking an EBITDA margin of 24%, up 300bp YoY. Adjusted PAT stood at INR0.5b, down 18% YoY and 44% below estimate.
