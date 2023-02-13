Brigade Enterprises Q3 Results Review - Strong Residential Performance Despite Limited Launches: Motilal Oswal

Brigade Enterprises Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 pre-sales grew 48% YoY/27% QoQ to over Rs 10 billion (12% above our estimate) driven largely by sustenance sales as launches were muted for the quarter.

For nine months-FY23, bookings came in at Rs 26 billion (up 31% YoY) and Brigade Enterprises is on track to meet its 20-25% YoY growth guidance. 

Sales volume rose 39% YoY/29% QoQ to 1.53 million square feet. Blended realisation improved 6% YoY but remained flat QoQ at ~Rs 6,600/sqft due to contribution from the low-realisation plotted development project. 

Brigade Enterprises launched a plotted project with saleable area of 0.4 msf, which was fully sold out. Currently, it has a 12 months rolling forward launch pipeline of 9 msf (down from 13 msf in Q2 FY23), due to launch of the plotted project (1.9 msf), push out in launch of Chennai project and adjustment for actual phase launch.