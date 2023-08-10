Brigade Enterprises Q1 Results Review- Steady Quarter; P&L Hit By Lower Residential Recognition: Motilal Oswal

Brigade Enterprises Ltd. reported a steady quarter of bookings with presales of Rs 10 billion, up 22% YoY and 13% above our estimate. However, presales declined 33% QoQ due to absence of any new launches in Q1 FY24.

Pre-sales in Q1 FY24 included sales of landowners’ area at Rs 1.4 billion. Excluding this, pre-sales were in line and nearly flat YoY. Sales volume (including landowners’ area) stood at 1.46 million square feet, up 18% YoY but down 38% QoQ. Blended realisation improved 4% YoY/9% QoQ to ~Rs 6,800/square feet.

While Brigade Enterprises did not launch any new phase/project during the quarter, it has ~8 msf of residential projects lined up to be launched over the next 12 months. This is likely to drive pre-sales growth in FY24.

Collections were flattish YoY at Rs 12.4 billion but down 15% QoQ. Sustained high spends on construction led to 28% decline in operating cash flow at Rs 2.7 billion.

Brigade Enterprises repaid Rs 0.4 billion of debt (net) and an increase in cash balance of Rs 0.8 billion led to Rs 1 billion reduction in net debt to Rs 13.7 billion (Brigade Enterprises’ share).

Profit and loss performance – Revenue dipped 28% YoY to Rs 6.5 billion (31% below our estimate) as residential segment’s revenue halved due to lower recognition while hospitality and rental revenue rose 16% and 23% YoY, respectively. Ebitda came in at Rs 1.7 billion, down 25% YoY and 35% below our estimate, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 26.7%, up 100 bp YoY.

Reported profit after tax was down 56% YoY to Rs 0.4 billion, generating a profit after tax margin of 6% in Q1 FY24.