BPCL Q4 Results Review — Refining Surge Beat In Q4 FY23 Earnings: Nirmal Bang

BPCL Q4 Results Review - Refining Surge Beat In 4QFY23 Earnings: Nirmal Bang
Nirmal Bang Report
BPCL’s 4QFY23 PAT came in at Rs19.6bn – 38.4%/61.5% beat vs NBIE/street estimates. GRM at US$20.6/bbl was 58.7% above NBIE estimate on the back of the beat in all three refineries -Bina (old BORL-BR), Kochi units (KR) and Mumbai. This offset the 4QFY23 Marketing EBITDA loss of Rs6.98bn vs NBIE profit estimate of Rs19.05bn – marketing inventory loss was higher at Rs19.13bn vs NBIE estimate of a loss of Rs7.57bn. BPCL also had a forex gain of Rs1.93bn in 4QFY23 vs our nil estimate. We maintain ACCUMULATE on BPCL due to limited upside after the marginal increase in our target price (TP) to Rs394, using an unchanged 6x PE on revised FY25E EPS.
We have trimmed our FY24E EPS a tad due to marginal increase in items below EBITDA – which we have raised by 4.4%. This is based on increase in estimates for GRM (although the trend is likely to be a decline on YoY basis) and retail margin from Rs2.5/litre to Rs3.88/litre - 1QFY24 likely to average ~Rs6/litre. We have raised FY25E EPS by 3.4%, driven by increase in GRM estimate from beaten down assumption and hike in retail margin from Rs3/litre to Rs3.5/litre.
Overall, we expect the stock outlook to be capped by: (i) the YoY decline in GRMs from the all-time highs touched in FY23 (ii) the risk to Marketing segment earnings due to the overhang of likely cut in MS/HSD pump prices and (iii) the stock’s 12.8% rise in the last three months.
