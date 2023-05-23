BPCL Q4 Results Review - GRM & Marketing Margins Major Driver Of Earnings: Dolat Capital
Profit after tax surpasses expectations.
Dolat Capital Report
BPCL’s reported PAT was much ahead of consensus due to (1) a positive surprise on GRM of US$20.6/bbl, boosted by Russian disc. crude ~30% mix in basket and also supported by IREP at Kochi & Bina; (2) refinery throughput up 5% YoY & 13% QoQ; (3) super-normal marketing margins on auto fuel; and (4) BPCL has been gaining market share in auto fuel & oil product sales volume at peak. Earnings were impacted by an impairment loss of Rs 13.6bn in Q4FY23.
We resume coverage on BPCL with Accumulate and Target price of Rs 430. Our Target Price for BPCL of Rs 430/share is based on a SoTP valuation: a) Core business (Refining + Marketing) at an EV of Rs 601/sh based on 7x forward EV/EBITDA; b) Investments at 20% discounts to CMP at an EV of Rs 68/sh; & c) net debt of Rs 238/sh. BPCL trades at 1.3x of Mar’25 P/BV available at a cheaper valuation & offering dividend yield of 4%/5% in FY24E/FY25E.
