BPCL Q3 Results Review - Strong GRMs, Improved Marketing Drive A Strong Quarter: ICICI Securities
Higher-than-estimated gross refining margins and higher blended marketing margins drove the beat.
ICICI Securities Report
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.’s standalone recurring Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax came in at Rs 42.3 billion/ Rs 19.6 billion respectively, versus our estimates of Rs 17.8 billion Ebitda (profit) and profit after tax loss of Rs 0.2 billion.
Higher-than-estimated gross refining margins and higher blended marketing margins drove the beat, with Rs 5/litre improvement in blended retail loss and higher other product margins being a material positive.
Domestic sales of 12.8 million tonne (up 15% YoY) beat our estimates of 12.2 mt, with export sales of 0.2 mt. We believe a relatively stress-free balance sheet and a complex refining portfolio along with a significant upstream presence (albeit delayed due to political issues at Mozambique) are BPCL’s strengths and earnings will likely bottom out in FY23E.
Despite the beat, delays in allowing pricing changes may lead to lower marketing margins in Q4 and we do not factor any last minute payouts.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
