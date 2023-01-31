BPCL Q3 Results Review - Profitability Outlook Improves: Prabhudas Lilladher
OMCs are well placed to benefit from improving marketing and healthy refining profitability.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We cut our FY24/25E earnings of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. by 4%-5% to factor in lower other income. However improving marketing environment along with strong gross refining margins will drive near term earnings, in our view.
BPCL reported better than expected Q3 results with Ebitda of Rs 42.3 billion (up 195% QoQ; our estimate Rs 1.9 billion) and profit after tax of Rs 19.6 billion (our estimate Rs 16.4 billion), due to better than expected marketing profitability.
Sharp correction in international diesel prices to ~$115 from recent peak of $170/barrel of oil has improved marketing segment profitability outlook. Also, ban on import of Russian oil product from Feb-23 will likely support refining product spreads.
Global recessionary pressure along with high interest rates will keep oil prices range bound, despite increased demand from China. Further, oil marketing companies are well placed to benefit from improving marketing and healthy refining profitability.
