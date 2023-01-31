BPCL Q3 Results Review - Earnings Rise QoQ On Better Marketing Margins: Yes Securities
Sequential improvement in earnings stemmed from QoQ recovery in petrol, diesel retail margins as global product price moderated.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 reported Ebitda stood at Rs 42.3 billion (up 0.5% YoY; up 195.3% QoQ), better than our and street estimates as the retail marketing margin for motor spirit and high speed diesel possibly stood better than our estimates.
BPCL's gross refining margin at $15.9/barrel of oil however stood marginally below our assessment. The sequential improvement in earnings stemmed from QoQ recovery in petrol and diesel retail margins to ~ Rs 10/litre (Q2: Rs (0.04)/ltr ) and Rs (5.5)/ltr (Q2: Rs (12)/ltr), as global product price moderated, however firm HSD cracks helped sustain GRMs.
As we write while petrol margins have moderated to Rs 5.5/ltr, the loss on retailing of diesel has also narrowed to Rs (3-4)/ltr.
