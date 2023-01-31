BPCL Q3 Results Review - Earnings Rise QoQ On Better Marketing Margins: Yes Securities

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 reported Ebitda stood at Rs 42.3 billion (up 0.5% YoY; up 195.3% QoQ), better than our and street estimates as the retail marketing margin for motor spirit and high speed diesel possibly stood better than our estimates.

BPCL's gross refining margin at $15.9/barrel of oil however stood marginally below our assessment. The sequential improvement in earnings stemmed from QoQ recovery in petrol and diesel retail margins to ~ Rs 10/litre (Q2: Rs (0.04)/ltr ) and Rs (5.5)/ltr (Q2: Rs (12)/ltr), as global product price moderated, however firm HSD cracks helped sustain GRMs.

As we write while petrol margins have moderated to Rs 5.5/ltr, the loss on retailing of diesel has also narrowed to Rs (3-4)/ltr.