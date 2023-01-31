BPCL Q3 Result Review - Volume Off-Take Higher Due To Closure Of Indian Oil’s Refinery: Motilal Oswal

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.’s reported Q3 FY23 gross refining margin at $15.9/barrel of oil came in above our estimates while its implied marketing margin stood at Rs 1.1/litre(versus -Rs 0.6/litre in Q2 FY23).

Refining throughput stood at 9.4 metric million tonne (versus 8.8 mmt in Q2 FY23) while marketing sales volume, excluding exports, was at 12.8 mmt (above our estimate; versus 11.4 mmt in Q2 FY23).

Singapore GRM remained steady and has been at $10.2/bbl in Jan-23-year-to-date; it touched a record high of $21.7/bbl in Q1 FY23. It stood at $6.2/bbl in Q3 and $7.1/bbl in Q2 FY23. Oil marketing companies are estimated to be generating gross margins of Rs 11.2/Rs 2.3 on petrol/diesel in Q4 FY23-year-to-date, respectively.

In the marketing segment, marketing sales volume came in at 12.8 mmt (above estimate; up 15% YoY). Management highlighted that the shutdown at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.’s Panipat refinery helped BPCL offtake higher volume in Q3 FY23 with a few bulk customers also shifting to retail.