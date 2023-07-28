BPCL Q1 Results Review - Marketing Margins A Major Earning Driver: Dolat Capital

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.'s profit after tax was ahead of estimates due to-

higher-than-expected marketing margins on oil products and better than expected gross refining margin of $12.6/barrel of oil; refinery throughput up 7% YoY; BPCL has been gaining market share in auto fuel among public sector undertaking; and 20% YoY fall in operating expense.

Mega spending on energy transition, net carbon zero and energy Security:

A plan to invest Rs 1,5 trillion over next five to six years, capex/annum will accelerate from FY26 onwards.

Management has largely maintained capex guidance of Rs 100 billion/Rs 130 billion in FY24/FY25.

Considering the higher marketing margins we increase assumptions for the FY24E but maintained for FY25E. We maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs 440 (versus earlier Rs 430).