Bosch Q3 Review - Results Above Estimate; First Quarter Of Gross Margin Expansion: Motilal Oswal

Bosch Ltd. delivered a healthy performance with stronger-than- estimated revenue and in turn, margins. It would be outperforming the underlying auto industry growth with new order wins, though visibility for margin recovery (to 15-17%) is bleak.

Further, Bosch needs to transit its strong ICE presence to electric vehicles, journey of which has started but competitive intensity is very high in EV components.

Bosch’ revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew 18%/13%/36% YoY to Rs 36.6 billion/ Rs 4 billion/Rs 3.2 billion, respectively. Its revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax rose 28%/ 26%/18% YoY, respectively, for nine months-FY23.

Auto segment revenue grew 18% YoY, whereas non-auto segment grew 9% YoY.

Gross margin improved 80 bps YoY to 40% (versus estimate: 36.5%). However, higher other expenses more than offset the benefit of gross margin expansion and led to Ebitda margin contraction of 50 bps YoY (down 80 bps QoQ) to 11% (versus estimate: 10.7%).

There were one-time costs due to warranty claims (Rs 350 million), forex loss (Rs 300 million) and expenditure in new business areas (Rs 250 million).