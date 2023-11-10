Bosch Q2 Results Review - Weaker Mix And High Trading Content Drag Margins: Motilal Oswal
Focus on localisation should bear results in the next four-five years.
Motilal Oswal Report
Bosch Ltd.'s overall Q2 FY24 performance remained muted, mainly on the margin front, where adverse mix, higher trading content, and weaker foreign exchange dragged margins to 11.9% (versus estimated 13%).
Bosch remains committed to localisation, and this would yield results in the medium term, thus aiding margins. However, we do not foresee margins recovering above 15% over the next two-three years due to structural changes in the business.
We cut our FY24E/FY25E earning per share by ~5%/2% to reflect:
wlower growth in both auto/non-auto divisions,
weaker margins.
We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 18,500 (based on ~25 times December- 25E EPS).
