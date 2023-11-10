Bosch Q2 Results Review - Weaker Mix And High Trading Content Drag Margins: Motilal Oswal

Bosch Ltd.'s overall Q2 FY24 performance remained muted, mainly on the margin front, where adverse mix, higher trading content, and weaker foreign exchange dragged margins to 11.9% (versus estimated 13%).

Bosch remains committed to localisation, and this would yield results in the medium term, thus aiding margins. However, we do not foresee margins recovering above 15% over the next two-three years due to structural changes in the business. 

We cut our FY24E/FY25E earning per share by ~5%/2% to reflect:

wlower growth in both auto/non-auto divisions, weaker margins.

We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 18,500 (based on ~25 times December- 25E EPS).