Bosch - Improving Margins The Near-Term Need: ICICI Securities
Revenue growth in near term will follow industry trends with Bosch retaining market/wallet share in key categories.
ICICI Securities Report
We interacted with Bosch Ltd.'s management to understand the business outlook and strategy ahead. Following are the key takeaways:
gross margin decline of ~1,000-1,200 basis points from FY20 highs has been driven by a combination of adverse raw material costs, elevated electronic component costs, elevated freight costs and product mix changes;
due to scale disadvantage, major enhancement in localisation is tough to execute immediately; at best, 4-5% of imported traded goods can get substituted;
it is not possible to recover lost gross margin fully, but decline in raw material / freight costs, rationalisation in staff costs / selling, general and administrative expenses would help Ebitdam go back to healthy mid-teen levels from current sub-12%;
Bosch did not lose gasoline market share; rather, the share grew with the expansion of gasoline passenger vehicle market in past five years. In heavy commercial vehicles, other than contraction in market size, change in emission norms and application of electronics and sensors for diesel power trains led to increased competitive intensity, in turn impacting market share and revenues;
company is working across the electric vehicle value-chain and is technologically prepared with EV-related businesses to be under the listed entity itself.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
